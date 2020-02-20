Keene police are investigating the burglary of a Park Avenue business early this morning.
Officers responded to an alarm at The Dugout, a trading card retailer, around 6:30 a.m. and found the glass smashed out of a front window, according to Lt. Steven Tenney. An unknown number of collectible trading cards were taken, he said.
Dick Comerford has owned the store since he retired 20 years ago. There are multiple boxes of cards missing, he said, and he’s estimating the total value in the thousands of dollars.
“They took anything that they could grab in a very short amount of time,” Comerford said. “... This is my second burglary, and I’ve had two floods, and I’m 80 years old and now I’ve got to decide what I’m going to do.”
Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information can call the department at 357-9815.