MARLBOROUGH — Police say information from a bystander led to them stopping an assault in a parked vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the Marlborough Police Department, a 26-year-old woman from Winchester was arrested and charged with domestic violence. The post does not identify her and police were not immediately reachable for comment Wednesday morning.
Around 2:45 p.m., a Marlborough police officer was clearing a traffic stop on Main Street when a passerby told the officer of a disturbance in a vehicle on the same road, according to the post.
The officer arrived to find the woman assaulting a man in the vehicle’s back seat, the post said.
Marlborough police expressed thanks to the bystander for notifying them of the incident.