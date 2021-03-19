SWANZEY — N.H. State Police say an 18-year-old Texas man traveled to Swanzey and kidnapped two girls early Friday morning before going to New York City and ultimately being arrested in Hartford, Conn.
According to a news release from State Police Friday afternoon, Cameron Snody of Fort Worth, Texas, came to New Hampshire to meet up with a 17-year-old Swanzey girl he had been talking to on a messaging app. He then stole her brother's car, and drove the girl and her 15-year-old friend to New York City, police say.
It's not clear whether the younger girl is also a Swanzey resident, N.H. Department of Safety spokesman Paul Raymond said, though he did say the girls are not related.
Authorities believe the alleged kidnapping occurred around 3 a.m., Raymond said. According to the news release, the Swanzey Police Department requested assistance from State Police shortly after 9 a.m.
Raymond said he did not know when or how the alleged kidnapping was first reported to Swanzey police. A Cheshire County dispatcher told The Sentinel that Swanzey police is directing media inquiries in this case to the N.H. Department of Safety.
As of Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials were still working to determine why Snody allegedly took the girls to New York, according to Raymond. "That’ll certainly be part of the ongoing investigation," he said.
The 15-year-old was able to contact her family after making it to New York, and she informed them that they were traveling north on Interstate 91, according to the news release. Connecticut State Police arrested Snody without incident on I-91 around 10:15 a.m., the release states. The girls were taken to a local hospital, where it was determined they were not physically harmed.
Snody is being held in Connecticut on $500,000 bail awaiting extradition to New Hampshire, according to The Hartford Courant. He faces charges in New Hampshire of kidnapping and theft by unauthorized taking.
"We expect he’ll appear before a judge in Connecticut on Monday, and we’ll have a better understanding if this requires extradition or waives extradition," Raymond said. "But we likely won’t have that answer until Monday.”