CHESTERFIELD — A Bennington woman faces an array of charges after police say she led officers on a chase Thursday in a stolen van.
Angela Elliott, 33, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, both felonies, as well as disobeying an officer, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from N.H. State Police Troop C.
At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Troop C received a report that a van had just been stolen from Tire Warehouse on Route 9 in Chesterfield, according to the release. Police were told the 2019 white Dodge Ram ProMaster van was believed to be heading east on the highway toward Keene, and when state troopers and officers from the Chesterfield and Keene police departments responded, the van was spotted near Chesterfield Hill, the release says. A trooper tried to stop the van, but it accelerated "at a high rate of speed," setting off an eastbound chase, according to police.
The vehicle, being driven "aggressively and recklessly," pulled into oncoming traffic, off the roadway and hit a mobile home that was being transported, State Police said in the release. Ultimately, the van was stopped, after police set out tire-deflation devices in two different places, at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 101 in Keene, the release states.
No one was hurt, and Elliott was held pending an arraignment scheduled for Friday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Noah Sanctuary through Troop C's dispatch at 223-8494, or at Noah.R.Sanctuary@dos.nh.gov.