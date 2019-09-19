RINDGE — Police are still investigating the recent vandalism of three welcome signs in town.
On Aug. 13, Rindge police received a report that a “Welcome to Rindge, Home of Franklin Pierce University” sign on Route 119 near the Massachusetts border had gone missing, Sgt. Rachel Malynowski said.
A few weeks later, on Sept. 7, the department received reports that two more welcome signs, located on Route 202 near the Massachusetts line, and on Route 119 near the Fitzwilliam line, had been vandalized and destroyed.
Not long after those reports, the missing sign was found on Koski Road. It was also destroyed, Malynowski said.
The signs are paid for by Franklin Pierce University and valued at up to $2,400 apiece, according to Malynowski. A representative of Franklin Pierce was not immediately reachable for further comment.
“It’s an unfortunate incident that there seems to be no legitimate reason for it to have happened. And I don’t know if the people who did it realize the actual value of the signs,” Malynowski said. “Maybe that would have deterred them from the activity.”
The sign posts are still intact but the signs are not repairable and will have to be replaced, according to Malynowski. Pieces of the sign found on Koski Road have been taken as evidence, she said.
Rindge police are investigating the vandalism as felony-level criminal mischief because of the signs’ value, Malynowski said. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Rindge Police Department at 899-5009.