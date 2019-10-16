Keene police are looking for a man who unlawfully entered The Sentinel’s offices on West Street early on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The man vandalized offices while on the second floor of the building.
Police say the person may have been driving a dark blue Toyota Prius before he was captured on surveillance footage inside The Sentinel at approximately 1:10 a.m. that Saturday.
Anyone who recognizes the man can contact Keene police at 357-9813 or anonymously online at www.ci.keene.nh.us/departments/police/anonymous-crime-tip.