Keene police are searching for two men who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of footwear from two area stores over the weekend.
The first incident occurred Friday at Bootlegger’s Footwear Center on West Street, where an employee reported seeing the suspect leave the store with two pairs of shoes, totaling $398, according to Keene police Sgt. Joel Chidester.
The second took place Sunday afternoon at Kohl’s on West Street. Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said the suspect allegedly stole three pairs of Nike shoes, worth about $270.
Police have no further details at this time, and Tenney said it’s unclear if the incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Keene Police Department at 357-9815.