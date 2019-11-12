ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a silver pickup truck that was passing through the Route 103 area in Rockingham on Nov. 1 near the time Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston was shot to death. The vehicle’s occupant or occupants may have witnessed what happened, police said in a news release.
The pickup truck is believed to be a 2016 or newer Toyota Tacoma SR5, standard edition, with a tonneau cover and a bug visor, police said. Anyone with information can call police at 802-722-4600 or submit a tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Fonseca-Rivera, an employee of Katsiroubas Bros. produce of Massachusetts, was in Vermont making deliveries in a company box-truck, police said. He was last seen leaving Rutland and traveling south on Route 103 on Nov. 1 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Investigators think he was shot in the head and neck between 1 and 1:30 p.m. His body was found that evening in his truck, on the side of the highway.