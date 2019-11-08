BRATTLEBORO — Police are seeking information regarding a string of catalytic converter thefts.
The device is vital to the exhaust system on most modern vehicles.
In a news release Friday, Brattleboro Police said its department, along with surrounding agencies, have responded to multiple theft reports of this car part over several months.
In nearly every case, the release says, the converters are cut cleanly off the vehicles. Thursday night, however, someone tried to pull a converter off, most likely with another vehicle, in the Harris Lot off Harris Avenue in Brattleboro.
Police are asking for the public’s help in coming forward with information that could lead to an arrest.
Anyone who was in the Harris Lot area Thursday evening and may have seen something suspicious is asked to call Brattleboro Police at 802-257-7950 or the tip hotline at 802-251-8188.