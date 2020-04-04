State Police are looking for an area woman to check on her well-being, they said.
Kathleen Croteau, 42, has not been heard from since January, her family told police on Thursday. She is believed to have last been in the Keene or Brattleboro areas and may be living out of her car, a blue 2004 Subaru Forester with NH registration 453 0066, State Police said in a news release.
Investigators don't consider her disappearance suspicious at this point, police said.
Anyone who has seen Croteau or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 603-223-8494 or email Michael.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.