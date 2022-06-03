We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Concord Police want to locate and speak with the owner or driver of a Toyota Rav4 that was parked near the trails where Steve and Wendy Reid were killed.
The Reids, an outdoorsy retired couple, left their Alton Woods apartment for an afternoon walk at the nearby Broken Ground trails in Concord on April 18. They never returned.
Their bodies were found on April 21 in a wooded area off the Marsh Loop Trail after worried family members reported them missing. Police said they died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Specifically, Concord police want to contact the owner or operator of a dark green Toyota RAV4, with a model year between 2006-2012 that was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on April 18.
It’s been six weeks since the double murder and no arrests have been made.
Last month, investigators released a sketch of a man they called a person of interest in the case. The man depicted in the sketch was described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with brown hair and a medium build in his early 20s to early 30s. He was seen carrying a black backpack and wearing khaki-colored pants and a dark blue jacket, which may have had a hood. Ward described the backpack as a school bag and not a large hiking backpack.
A reward for information leading to an arrest increased to $33,500.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600.
