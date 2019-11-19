BELLOW FALLS, Vt. — Police are investigating a robbery at the TD Bank on Church Street Monday afternoon.
The robbery occurred around 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Bellows Falls Police Department. The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, about 5-foot-4 and average weight, police said.
He was wearing dark blue jeans, a gray winter hat and a black coat that hung below his waistline, and was last seen walking south from the bank across the Hetty Green Park lot between Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home and Consolidated Communications, police said.
No information was available on what, if anything, was stolen. No injuries were reported.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Bellows Falls Police Department at 802-463-1234.