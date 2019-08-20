NORTH WALPOLE — Police are searching for the driver of a car they believe was involved in a hit and run crash in town last week.
According to Walpole police Lt. Justin Sanctuary, police were called to Route 12 near the Arch Bridge Thursday just before 2 p.m. for a report of a crash. A vehicle was rear-ended and came to rest near the train tracks there, Sanctuary said, interrupting rail service for a short period of time.
The car that rear-ended the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene, according to Sanctuary. Based on witness statements, police are looking for a blue Saab with heavy front-end damage and Vermont license plates, he said.
No injuries were reported in the crash, according to Sanctuary.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Cpl. Raymond Gosetti at the Walpole Police Department, Sanctuary said.