BELLOWS FALLS — Police say the suspect in Monday's bank robbery was taken into custody in Ohio Saturday.
Authorities were called to the TD Bank on Church Street Monday at about 2 p.m. for a robbery, and identified a suspect, Andrew J. Dillingham, 35, of Perkinsville, Vt., in the days after, according to a news release Sunday night from Bellows Falls police.
An arrest warrant was issued for Dillingham on Thursday for the charges of assault and robbery and larceny from the person, police said.
On Saturday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told Bellows Falls police they had Dillingham in custody. He was also found to have a car that was reported stolen to the Brattleboro Police Department on Tuesday, police said.
Dillingham is being held at the Sandusky County Jail in Ohio as a result of the investigation in that state, the release said.
Bellows Falls police are also "actively working with other police agencies in multiple states in regards to Dillingham's criminal activity," according to the release.
No further information was released on what Dillingham allegedly stole and what the assault charge relates to.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sgt. Mario Checchi at 802-463-1234 or leave a tip at 802-463-2373.