State Police said a Hillsboro man has been found hours after the agency asked for the public's help locating him.
As of approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Edward Lebrun, 87, hadn't been seen for about 12 hours, according to a news release State Police sent that night. Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, police said via email that he'd been found but offered no additional details.
Lebrun had been last seen in Hillsboro at about 9:30 Wednesday morning driving a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma, the news release said.
Lebrun has dementia, according to State Police, who described the release as an alert about a missing vulnerable adult.
This brief has been updated to include information that Edward Lebrun was later found.