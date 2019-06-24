Update: State Police said this morning that Phoenix Lutz has been found.
Police are seeking the public’s help in efforts to find a missing local teenager, who was last seen at the family’s home in Richmond late Sunday night.
Phoenix Lutz, 16, is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a news release from N.H. State Police Troop C.
Police don’t suspect foul play but said they’re concerned for Lutz’s welfare. According to the release, police believe through preliminary investigation that Lutz left home sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday. Lutz, who doesn’t have a car, was last seen Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. and, as of the news release’s issuance Monday shortly after 10:15 p.m., had not been in contact with family or friends since, police said.
It’s believed Lutz was wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants with pink triangles near the ankles and black shoes, according to the release.
Police ask anyone who has seen or been in contact with Lutz since Sunday to contact Sgt. Daniel Brow via Troop C dispatch at 223-8494 or by emailing Daniel.Brow@dos.nh.gov.