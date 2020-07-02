Keene police are investigating reports of several car break-ins that took place on the east side of the city Wednesday, including one that involved a vehicle being stolen.
Lt. Steven Tenney said Thursday morning that police are looking for a black 2012 GMC Arcadia with New Hampshire license plate 4742165. The vehicle was allegedly taken from a driveway on Brook Street.
The sport-utility vehicle was one of two vehicles parked in a driveway on Brook Street, Tenney said. Both vehicles were unlocked, and in the case of the GMC Arcadia, a wallet and key had been left in it, he said.
The other vehicle had been gone through, Tenney said, and it remains undetermined if anything was taken from it.
Police also received reports of unlocked vehicles being entered at another residence on Brook Street, as well as on Beech, Gurnsey and Roxbury streets, he said.
The motor vehicle registration was reported missing from the car on Beech Street, and a small amount of cash, a folding pocket knife and a utility knife were reported missing from two cars parked in a driveway on Gurnsey Street, he said.
Tenney said the vehicles were likely entered in the early morning on Wednesday, and police are considering the incidents related. Police are advising residents to lock their vehicles and refrain from leaving valuables in them.
Tenney said anyone with information about the thefts or the whereabouts of the missing vehicle is asked to call the Keene Police Department at 357-9813.