A nighttime fight outside a Guilford, Vt., home last summer led to one man dying two weeks later from his injuries and another being arrested Wednesday on a murder charge, according to an affidavit written by a Vermont State Police detective.
Kaleb J. Sherman, 39, of Brattleboro faces charges in connection with the August death of Robert S. “Zach” Phelps III, 43, of Guilford.
Sherman has been charged with second-degree murder alleging he either intended to seriously injure Phelps or acted “with wanton disregard for the likelihood that death or great bodily harm would result.” He has also been charged with aggravated assault.
Sherman pleaded not guilty to both charges at an arraignment Thursday afternoon in Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro, according to Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein, who is prosecuting the case. Sherman is being held on $50,000 bail, Gartenstein said Friday morning.
As of Friday morning, Vermont’s online inmate locator listed Sherman as being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt.
According to the affidavit, written by Detective Sgt. Francis LaBombard, Vermont State Police were called to the area of Grist Mill Road after 11 p.m. on July 30 for a report of a possible fight.
Police were unable to determine what happened that night, but a few days later, a family member of Phelps called a state trooper to report Phelps had been hospitalized due to injuries from an assault, LaBombard wrote.
That day, Phelps was in a medically induced coma at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to the affidavit. He suffered a loss of blood that caused a brain injury, bleeding in his abdomen and a cracked pancreas, and medical staff told police they believed the internal injuries were caused by an object like a bat or board, rather than a fist, due to their severity, LaBombard wrote.
Phelps died at the hospital Aug. 15. An autopsy determined he died from complications of blunt-impact injuries to his abdomen during a fight and ruled the manner of death a homicide, according to the affidavit.
In the meantime, witness interviews had indicated that Sherman and Phelps fought that night outside the Grist Mill Road home of Tara Brooks, whom the affidavit describes as Phelps’ partner and Sherman’s ex at that time.
Brooks and Sherman initially denied that Sherman and Phelps had fought but later told police they had, according to the affidavit.
Both said Sherman was at her house that night when Phelps showed up drunk and wouldn’t leave, according to the affidavit. They said Sherman and Phelps were out on the porch when the fight occurred, LaBombard wrote.
Sherman eventually told police that Phelps came at him and started wrestling him and he punched Phelps to get free, causing him to bleed from the mouth or nose, according to the affidavit. Sherman said Phelps lunged at him again and he kicked Phelps, LaBombard wrote. Sherman said Phelps lay there for a bit before getting up and leaving, according to the affidavit.
Sherman later told Brooks a similar account in a conversation that Brooks secretly recorded, in cooperation with police, according to the affidavit.
Sherman said he was defending himself, described the fight as minor and denied using any kind of object to hit Phelps, LaBombard wrote.
Four witnesses at nearby homes told police they heard at least one loud blow during the fight, according to the affidavit.
One said he heard both Brooks and Sherman yelling to get out, including Sherman saying something like, “Get out of here or I will punch you in the head,” according to the affidavit. After about five minutes of yelling, the witness said, he heard a loud “whack” like a hand slapping a face but “did not think he could hit a man as hard as it sounded,” LaBombard wrote.
Another witness thought she heard someone “getting bashed,” and a third described hearing a sound like breaking wood, LaBombard wrote. A fourth heard multiple loud smacking sounds, which he described as similar to someone hitting the ground while playing football, according to the affidavit.