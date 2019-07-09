WARNER — Police say a Charlestown driver was speeding when his tractor trailer hauling trash rolled over and into the path of a pickup truck, closing Interstate 89 for hours Tuesday morning.
No one was injured in the crash, which was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Shilo White, 46, who was driving a 2014 Western Star tractor towing a 2015 East trailer, was issued a summons for speeding, according to a news release from N.H. State Police.
White's tractor trailer was loaded, carrying trash from Claremont to Rochester, police said. After the crash, state troopers who inspect commercial motor vehicles conducted an inspection and took the tractor, trailer and driver out of service.
Police said their initial investigation showed White was traveling too fast through the curve of the Exit 9 on-ramp to I-89 south, causing the tractor trailer to roll over and slide into the travel portion of the highway and into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota. The Dakota's driver, Tyler Cushman, 25, of Concord, tried to avoid a crash by slowing down and changing lanes but came to rest among the debris that spilled from the tractor trailer, according to police.
A contractor removed the tractor trailer and cleaned up the trash on the highway, while the state departments of transportation and environmental services worked on the cleanup of trash that spilled into the Warner River and the fluids that leaked from the vehicle.
I-89 south was closed for several hours in the area.