ROXBURY — A driver traveling on Route 9 was not injured when her vehicle rolled over and into Otter Brook, authorities said this afternoon.
Mallory Taylor Berwald, 20, of Cleveland was charged with DWI, according to the release from Roxbury Police Chief Robert J. O'Connor, which said the incident happened just east of Granite Gorge. The charge was brought by N.H. State Police Troop C. The release says the Chevy Sonic that Berwald was driving was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
O'Connor said he was told by N.H. State Police that Berwald was uninjured. State Police were not immediately reachable for comment, but Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said there was no ambulance transport from the scene.
O'Connor said the weather was clear when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. He did not know whether Berwald was wearing a seatbelt and said she was alone in the car.
In addition to Roxbury and State Police, the Keene police and fire departments responded to the scene. The vehicle was removed from the brook and towed by Keene Auto Body.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact O'Connor at 352-7052 or Sgt. Sean Eaton from Troop C at 358-3333.