ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A Rockingham woman was arrested Monday after Vermont State Police say she assaulted multiple people in her household, including a child, and a state trooper responding to the incident.
Deborah Simondeau, 41, was charged with domestic assault, cruelty to a child, abuse of a vulnerable adult and assaulting law enforcement.
She is being held on $2,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt., according to a Vermont State Police news release. The Tuesday morning release does not give a date for her case in Windham County Superior Court.
Simondeau was arrested after state troopers responded to a report of a physical altercation at a Rounds Road residence Monday evening, according to the release.
Troopers determined that she had assaulted “various household members,” it states. Vermont State Police also say Simondeau assaulted one of the troopers while she was being arrested.
The release does not specify how many people police believe she assaulted, nor does it provide their ages. A trooper who responded to the incident could not be reached Wednesday morning for more information.