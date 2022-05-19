We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
JAFFREY — People suffered serious injuries in a head-on vehicle crash on River Street on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The occupants of both vehicles were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the crash around 2:30 p.m. near Gilmore Pond, the police department said in a news release posted to Facebook Thursday evening.
The release did not specify how many people were injured, and Jaffrey police did not return phone requests for comment Thursday.
A dispatcher with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said Thursday evening that three people were taken to the hospital.
The crash is under investigation, and police ask anyone information to contact the department at 603-532-7865.
The Jaffrey Fire Department, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office, N.H. State Police, Jaffrey/Rindge Ambulance, Souhegan Valley Ambulance, Rindge Fire Department, Peterborough Fire and Rescue, and N.H. Department of Transportation assisted at the scene, according to the release.