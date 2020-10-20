Keene police have released the name of the bicyclist injured Monday evening after he collided with a dump truck on Route 101.
Devin Giles, 20, of Rochester, suffered serious injuries to his torso and lower body in the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from Keene police. Giles was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and subsequently transported by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. His condition was unavailable Tuesday night, as he was not on a list of patients about whom the hospital is authorized to release information, according to a Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokeswoman.
Based on witness statements and evidence from the crash scene, Keene police believe Giles collided with the dump truck while both were traveling west on Route 101, according to the news release. Giles was reportedly looking at a cellphone in his hand while riding in the breakdown lane. Keene police believe he veered left from that lane, across the lane that exits to Optical Avenue, and struck a median, causing him to fall into the westbound lane of Route 101.
Giles fell between the passenger side wheels of the dump truck, which was waiting at a red light at the intersection, according to the news release. The dump truck reportedly moved forward a few feet when the light turned green before stopping when the driver — whom police identified as David Davis, 61, of Putney, Vt. — saw Giles' bicycle on the ground in his mirror.
Responders from the Keene Fire Department raised the truck with jacks to free Giles, who was pinned underneath, according to Keene police.
Route 101 and Optical Avenue were temporarily closed Monday evening while investigators examined the crash scene, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said Monday. Both roads opened within two hours. The crash is under investigation by Keene police, according to Tuesday's news release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Keene police Lt. Jason Short 357-9813. People who prefer to provide information anonymously can do so at www.ci.keene.nh.us/departments/police/anonymous-crime-tips.