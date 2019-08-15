Police have released the name of a driver who died Sunday afternoon in Keene from a medical issue, causing a crash on West Street near the Route 12 overpass.
Myron Whipkey, 61, of Minot, Maine, was driving on West Street when the medical issue occurred, and his foot hit the accelerator, according to Keene police Lt. Jason Short.
Whipkey's Audi hit the back of a Toyota Tacoma driven by Nicholas Stuart, 32, of Brattleboro, pushing that car into a Subaru driven by Daniel Hodgetts, 32, of Putney, Vt., Short said. The wheels of the Audi spun and pushed the Tacoma out of the way, and the Audi then struck the Subaru, pushing it into a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Philip Nelson, 64, of Vestal, N.Y., he said.
After pushing the Subaru out of the way and hitting the truck, the Audi then went off the road, hit an electrical box and came to rest at the edge of the woods, according to Short. None of the other drivers were injured in the crash, he said.
Whipkey's death appears to be unrelated to the crash itself, Short said. He did not have additional information about the medical issue. A representative from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was not immediately reachable for more information about Whipkey's cause of death.