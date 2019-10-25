PETERBOROUGH — A Maine man was pulled out of the Contoocook River Wednesday by town police after he jumped in while fleeing Monadnock Community Hospital.
Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said the 32 year-old man, whose name was not released, was admitted at Monadnock Community as a psychiatric patient.
Police received a call from the hospital around 2:25 p.m., Guinard said, about the man running out of the hospital with his IV still attached to his arm.
He added the police also received multiple 911 calls about a person running down the road and “running into cars, bouncing off of vehicles.”
Officer Justin Hyland caught up to the man, at the intersection of Hancock Road and Route 136. When Hyland approached him, though, Guinard said the man jumped over the guardrail into the Contoocook River.
Guinard noted he jumped into the base of the waterfall — about a 30-foot drop, with a lot of ledges and rocks.
Hyland stripped off his gear and went after him, Guinard said. The man continued to resist Hyland, resulting in two more Peterborough officers and two N.H. Fish and Game officers also going into the water to assist.
Once he was out of the water, he was brought back to the hospital.
The man will not face criminal charges, Guinard said.