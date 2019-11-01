ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a death they consider suspicious, which was reported Friday evening, according to a news release sent late Friday night.
At around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a call for a welfare check on the driver of a box-truck on Rockingham Road (Vermont Route 103), the release says.
The driver was dead, according to the release, which states that his truck was pulled over on the side of the southbound lane between Williams and Lower Bartonsville roads. Police have not released his name — pending identification and notification of his next of kin — nor specified why his death is suspicious.
The lane will stay closed as the probe continues, according to police, and motorists are advised to drive with caution or take an alternative route.
Vermont State Police at the Westminster barracks weren't immediately reachable for comment Friday night.
Members of Vermont State Police's Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division assisted at the scene.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.