JAFFREY — Police have released more details after responding to an apartment in town Friday, saying the person who died was a Conant High School student and that the manner of his death appears to have been a self-inflicted injury.
In a post to the department’s Facebook page Saturday afternoon, Jaffrey police Lt. Todd Muilenberg wrote that officers had responded to a 911 call Friday evening about two unresponsive males on Christian Court: one in a vehicle and another in an apartment.
Because both are juveniles, Jaffrey police do not plan to release their names, Muilenberg wrote.
The boy in the apartment was dead when officers arrived, the post says. Though the investigation is ongoing, Muilenberg wrote that the injury appears to have been self-inflicted and that police don’t suspect foul play at this time. A final cause of death will be determined by the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The boy in the car was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and released, the post says. Jaffrey Police Chief Bill Oswalt told The Sentinel Friday night that he wasn’t injured.
Jaffrey’s police and fire departments, as well as the Jaffrey-Rindge Ambulance Service, offered their condolences in the Facebook post to the family and friends of the boy who died.
“We have coordinated with the Jaffrey-Rindge School District to ensure grief [counselors] will be available for any students who may need assistance. Further information will be forthcoming from the School District,” the post says.
To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255 or text 741741. For The Samaritans’ hotline in Keene, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910. Visit the website for the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry for resources regarding youth mental health.