BRATTLEBORO — Someone authorities say they think was fishing off the North Bridge on Putney Road was hit by a train Thursday, according to a news release from the Brattleboro Police Department.
First-responders found the person — described in the release only as male — in the water, conscious and alert, the release says. He was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for additional observation after being taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
The release, which was issued Thursday night, does not describe his injuries or note what time the incident happened. No additional information was immediately available from Brattleboro police.
Police remind people to stay off train bridges and tracks, noting that trains travel at high speeds "and are surprisingly quiet when they are going down the tracks."