Police were called to Keene High School Friday in response to concerns over students' behavior following a demonstration, according to Principal Cindy Gallagher.
The high school on Arch Street had implemented a "clear all hallways" emergency response as students who had been demonstrating re-entered the building, Gallagher said in an email to parents, guardians and students. The message doesn't provide details about the size of the demonstration or what it was about.
Keene police Sgt. T.J. Derendal said the students were protesting a teacher's resignation. He and School Resource Officer Josh English were both present at the protest, he said.
There was a "minor fight" and three additional police officerswere called in at approximately 11 a.m., he said, but the situation was resolved by the time they arrived. There were no injuries, Derendal said.
The emergency response — which involved locking classroom doors while continuing instruction and limiting movement outside the classrooms — was maintained as "some students’ behaviors escalated to a potentially dangerous and disruptive situation," according to Gallagher's email.
Several staff members tried to redirect the students, the email says, but were unsuccessful. Keene police were then called.
"We know who is responsible and will be holding them accountable for their actions," Gallagher said in the email, which was sent just before 2:30 p.m.
Because the incident involved juveniles, Derendal said police cannot provide additional details.
A second protest that had been scheduled for Friday afternoon was canceled, according to Gallagher's email.
She told The Sentinel, which contacted her before she sent the email, that she is unable to comment on student incidents as they are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.