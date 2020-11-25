CHARLESTOWN — Police do not anticipate any charges will be filed in the crash that killed a 22-year-old Claremont woman Monday afternoon, Charlestown Police Sgt. Jonathan Graham said Tuesday evening.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Graham said it appears Rebecca Higgins, who was driving a 2000 Volvo north on Route 12, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor trailer. Higgins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two girls, both 2 years old, who were in the backseat of Higgins’ car, were taken to Springfield Hospital in Vermont with non-life-threatening injuries, Graham said. One of the girls is Higgins’ daughter, the other her niece. Both were properly restrained in car seats.
“That certainly saved their lives,” Graham said.
The driver of the 2015 International tractor trailer — Daniyel Jones, 45, of Indianapolis — was not injured in the crash.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which occurred around 12:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Langdon Road and Route 12, also known as Bellows Falls Road, Graham said.