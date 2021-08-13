Police have released the name of the woman who suffered serious injuries in a crash last Thursday on Keene’s Old Walpole Road.
Around 9 p.m. on Aug. 5, Kaycee Slocum, 21, of Greenfield, Mass., was driving north on the road when she failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection with Wyman Road, according to Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore. The Toyota Prius veered off the road and struck a tree, incurring severe damage to its front end, Zamore said. Slocum previously lived in Keene, he said.
The Keene Fire Department took Slocum to Cheshire Medical Center for her injuries, which Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering described last week as serious and potentially life-threatening. Slocum was then flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment.
Zamore said to his knowledge Thursday Slocum was still at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday she was not on a list of patients for whom the hospital is authorized to release information.