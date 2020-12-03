A Keene resident with a warrant out of New Jersey on weapons-related charges was arrested Thursday after fleeing from police, according to a news release from the Keene Police Department.
Along with being charged as a fugitive from justice, Justin Rivera, 29, has been charged locally with disobeying an officer, false report to law enforcement, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, reckless driving and also operating after license suspension, police said in the news release issued Thursday night. He also faces "several traffic violations," the release says.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a Keene police officer stopped a motor vehicle on Grove Street because it had an expired inspection sticker, according to the release and Keene police Sgt. Colin Zamore. The vehicle drove away from the scene when the officer got out of her car, he said Thursday night.
With the officer in pursuit, the vehicle continued into Marlborough, but came to a stop after hitting a guardrail on McKinley Circle, the release states. At that point, the driver — later identified as Rivera —got out of the vehicle and fled by foot, the release says.
Rivera committed numerous traffic violations during the vehicle pursuit, including speeding and driving in the opposite lane to pass other vehicles multiple times, Zamore said.
He was found on School Street in Marlborough, according to police.
Police say that Rivera had been driving a rental car and initially gave officers a false name. He was held in Cheshire County jail and is scheduled to appear in Cheshire County Superior Court Friday.
Assisting Keene police in this incident were N.H. State Police, Marlborough police, Dublin police and the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office. Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who saw the incident or who has any additional information to call 357-9813. People can also provide information anonymously at https://ci.keene.nh.us/police/crime-tips.