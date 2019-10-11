ALSTEAD — A 63-year-old Alstead man was found dead in Lake Warren Thursday after reportedly having been missing for more than a week, according to police. An autopsy determined Marshall J. Bonney Jr. of Pumphouse Lane died by accidental drowning, Alstead Police Chief Stephen Murrell said in an email Friday evening.
Police received a call Thursday afternoon reporting that a town resident was missing, according to a news release Friday morning from the Alstead Police Department.
Based on information from the family and evidence from the man's home, Alstead police and other agencies began searching the lake shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. About an hour later, they found a man’s body on the Pine Cliff Road side of the lake, the news release said.
The body matched the description of the missing man, now identified as Bonney, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, but at this point police believe Bonney was out on Lake Warren, possibly in a kayak, when he went into the water for an unknown reason, Murrell said in his email.
Anyone who saw Bonney or his kayak, a teal blue single-person kayak with a trolling motor, on Lake Warren within the past week is asked to contact the Alstead Police Department, Murrell said. The department can be reached at 835-6277 or via Cheshire County Dispatch at 355-2000.
The Langdon and Walpole police departments, the Alstead and Walpole fire departments, N.H. State Police and the N.H. Fish and Game Department all assisted in the search for Bonney Thursday.
Sentinel staff writer Meg McIntyre contributed to this report.