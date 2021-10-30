Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.