A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after being struck and run over by a vehicle in Keene Thursday evening, according to police.
At about 9 p.m., Danielle Bratton, 29, of North Andover, Mass., was crossing Key Road after leaving the Sunoco gas station on Winchester Street when she was struck, according to a news release issued Friday morning by the Keene Police Department.
Police say Christopher McGee, 46, of Swanzey was attempting a U-turn on Key Road to access the gas station from that road’s entrance. As he rounded the turn, the front passenger side of the Chevy Equinox struck Bratton and pulled her underneath the vehicle as it proceeded to the gas station, according to the news release.
Bratton suffered serious injuries to her lower body and legs, police say. She was taken to Cheshire Medical Center before being flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
McGee was fully cooperative in the investigation, which is ongoing, the release says. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Keene police Lt. Jason Short at 603-357-9820.