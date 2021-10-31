Keene police have arrested a Greenfield, Mass., man who they allege fired a gun inside a Mechanic Street apartment last month. The bullet went into another unit that was unoccupied at the time, they say.
John Whalen, 42, was taken into custody on a warrant Friday and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony.
He is accused of firing a single shot through the floor of a second-story apartment at 23 Mechanic St. on Saturday, Oct. 23, according to Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore.
That shot went through the ceiling of the downstairs unit and into a bed there, Zamore said. The tenants who live in that unit weren't home at the time but reported the incident to police late that night, he said.
Multiple other people were with Whalen in the upstairs apartment when police say the incident occurred, according to Zamore. However, investigators had yet to determine why Whalen may have fired the gun, he said.
Keene police later applied for Whalen's arrest warrant, Zamore said. They stopped him Friday while he was driving on Route 9 in the city.
Whalen was held overnight at the Cheshire County jail in Keene and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in superior court, Zamore said.