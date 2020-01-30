CHESTERFIELD — A man who asked two kids if they wanted a ride to school Jan. 13, prompting a statewide alert of a possible “abduction attempt,” later told police that he was simply trying to be nice, according to police reports about the incident.
Two children reported they had been walking to their bus stop around 7:45 a.m. when a man in a “dirty” red minivan pulled up. They told police he offered them a ride or asked them to get in several times, according to the reports. The kids kept walking and the driver left, the reports say.
Chesterfield police identified and arrested the driver, who had a suspended license, the next morning. Later that day, they issued a statement saying they determined the incident “was not an attempted abduction and there is no threat to the public.”
Police reports about the incident, released to The Sentinel in response to a public-records request, shed additional light on the investigation. Chesterfield police questioned the driver at length. They also checked with local, state and federal law enforcement to see if he had a record; all that came up were minor driving offenses.
Police ultimately concluded the man made a bad decision, but likely had no sinister motive.
“At this time, I am unable to prove any criminal intent on the part of [the driver] surrounding the January 13th event,” Lt. Michael Bomba wrote in a report. “It appears that bad judgment is the primary factor in this case.”
The man’s name and other information about him is redacted in the reports provided to The Sentinel.
What exactly the man said to the kids that morning is unclear. They initially told Officer Donna Magdycz that he said, “Get in the van and we’ll go to the house,” she wrote in a report. It was reported to Bomba in a follow-up interview that the driver said, “You want a ride, get in,” Bomba wrote.
After learning of the encounter, police made attempts to locate the driver and put out a be-on-the-lookout alert through county dispatchers, the reports state.
That afternoon and evening, police got information about a vehicle registration they believed could belong to the driver and a tip about someone with a red van renting a particular house, Bomba wrote. When a Chesterfield police detective and state troopers went to the home at 9 p.m. to interview the resident, the van was parked there but no one answered, according to the report.
The following morning, officers tracked the driver after he left his residence, taking the same route past the bus stop as the day before. They pulled him over around 8 a.m. and arrested the driver for the suspended license, according to reports.
Bomba and Officer Stephen Laskowski interviewed him at the Chesterfield Police Station.
“He stated that he was a good person and helped anyone he could,” Bomba wrote. “He stated that he will give rides to people that are hitchhiking.”
Asked why he offered the ride to the kids, “he said because he always offers rides to people,” Bomba wrote. “… He appeared to be excited and enthusiastic about offering to help (redacted) by giving them a ride.”
Both officers wrote in their reports that the man seemed honest and showed no signs of deception.
“I asked how he would feel if a stranger asked his kids to get into a vehicle,” Bomba wrote. The man paused, and Bomba asked if it would worry him.
He “looked at [us] and said ‘oh,’ his eyes got wide and you could see that he understood w[h]ere I was going,” Bomba wrote. “I asked if he understood that it was bad to ask kids if they wanted a ride. [He] said ‘Yes, I see. I was just trying to help. I always offer to help people.’”
“He appeared to be genuinely surprised that anyone would take his offer of help as an attempt to harm children,” Bomba added.
Bomba’s report also indicates that the public alert that circulated the morning of Jan. 13 — resulting in news coverage, including by The Sentinel — exaggerated the situation.
Area schools shared an alert attributed to the N.H. Department of Education and N.H. Homeland Security and Emergency Management, warning of an “attempted abduction” in town. The information was shared with schools across New Hampshire “for situational awareness,” it said.
Though the precise details are hard to follow due to redactions, Bomba’s report indicates someone contacted a state agency in Concord, which then reached out to him before releasing information.
But he wrote that he had not described the incident in the way that later showed up in the alert. “I never reported it as an attempted abduction,” he wrote. “It was a suspicious event that we were investigating.”