BRATTLEBORO — A town resident has been charged with robbery after police allege he threatened and demanded money from volunteers in Living Memorial Park.
Brattleboro police said in a news release that around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Timothy P. Barbour, 57, approached two adult volunteers of Living Memorial Park Snow Sports — a nonprofit organization that operates a T-bar ski lift and other associated equipment at the park — and told them to close for the day.
According to police, Barbour threatened them with a large metal pipe and demanded money. A physical struggle ensued, according to the release, and Barbour and one of the volunteers were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Both men have since left the hospital, the release says.
Barbour was charged with assault and robbery and is being held on $5,000 bail, according to the release.