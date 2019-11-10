A man was stabbed Sunday evening by a resident of a Grove Street home in Keene after the man tried to enter the house, police say.
The situation appears to have been “a confused, intoxicated person at the wrong house,” according to Keene police Lt. Benjamin Nugent.
A 22-year-old man exchanged words with a resident outside the home on Grove Street, Nugent said. After the resident went into the house, Nugent said the man banged on the door, demanding to be let in, before kicking in the door.
Once the 22-year-old was inside, the resident stabbed him in defense, Nugent said.
The man was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, where he was then airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to Nugent.
He declined to release the 22-year-old’s name, pending notification of family.
At this time, Nugent said police have not filed any charges.
No further details were immediately available.