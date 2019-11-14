BRATTLEBORO — A 34-year-old man faces charges after witnesses reported him jumping on cars and smashing a windshield on Putney Road Wednesday and throwing punches at two officers, police said.
At about 3:45 p.m., police were called for a report of a man, later identified as Tyler Smith Jr., blocking traffic near the roundabout, according to a news release from Brattleboro police. Smith attacked the first officer on scene, who used a Taser to little effect, police said. Smith then charged the officer and repeatedly threw punches at his head, police said. A second officer used his baton, after which Smith charged him and threw punches, according to the news release. Smith was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs by the officers, police said.
Smith, whose hometown was not listed, is charged with disorderly conduct, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.
“The two officers would like to express their thanks to the bystanders on scene who offered their assistance and support during and after the incident,” the release said.