ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — The man whose body police found in a box-truck on the side of Rockingham Road Friday evening appears to have have died from gunshot wounds, according to Vermont State Police.
An autopsy is scheduled for Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, Sunday at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's office, police said in a news release Saturday.
Fonseca-Rivera, an employee of Katsiroubas Bros. Produce of Hyde Park, Mass., was in Vermont in a company vehicle making deliveries, police said. His last known location was leaving Rutland and heading south on Rockingham Road (Vermont Route 103) Friday at about 12:15 p.m.
According to police, investigators believe the shooting occurred between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Police responded to a check-the-welfare call around 5:45 p.m. Friday, which brought them to Fonseca-Rivera's truck on the side of the highway between Williams and Lower Bartonsville roads.
Police said preliminary investigation indicates the incident was isolated, but the investigation is ongoing.
Members of Vermont State Police's Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division assisted at the scene.
Vermont State Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the truck on Rockingham Road Friday afternoon, including anyone who may have observed anything suspicious with the truck or with any other vehicles operating near it.
Officials from Katsiroubas Bros. Produce were not immediately available for comment Saturday.
Anyone with potential information is asked to call the State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.