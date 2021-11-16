CHARLESTOWN — The man whose body was found in the Connecticut River earlier this month died from drowning, N.H. State Police have confirmed.
Authorities are still investigating the manner of death for Randy Koloski, 68, of Sharon, Vt., N.H. State Police Sgt. Sean Eaton said in an email Saturday. Foul play is not suspected, officials have said.
Koloski had been reported missing and was the subject of a joint search by the Hartford, Vt., Police Department and Vermont State Police. His body was found Nov. 6 by two hunters, police said previously. Koloski, a school bus driver, didn't die in Charlestown, but was carried downstream by the river current.
Anyone who may have further information about the incident is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 802-295-9425 or N.H. State Police Det. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 603-419-0130, or send email to Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.