SWANZEY — One man has died following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on West Swanzey Road, near the Keene border, Swanzey Police Chief Police Joseph Gonsalves said Wednesday morning.
Gonsalves declined to release the name and age of the victim, but said he was conscious when police arrived at the scene to find a vehicle that had collided with a tree.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Market Basket, according to Southwestern N.H. Fire Mutual Aid Dispatch.
Gonsalves said the victim went into cardiac arrest sometime after the crash, though the chief did not have an exact timeline. Medical professionals attempted to revive the man, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Gonsalves also did not know when the man died. It’s unclear whether he died as a result of injuries from the crash, or from a medical issue, Gonsalves said.
Police did not have any information on the man’s injuries when The Sentinel contacted authorities Tuesday.