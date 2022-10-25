20221026-LOC-Given

Isaac Given stands in front of Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon before the Class of 2022's graduation ceremony in June. Given, 20, was killed when he was struck by a car in Charlestown last week.

 Sentinel file photo by Aaron Lipsky

CHARLESTOWN — The local man killed in Thursday night's crash on Route 12 died protecting someone else, according to the town's police chief, who called the incident "a tragic accident."

Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.