BRATTLEBORO — Police say they arrested a Mississippi man in connection with an alleged shooting Saturday night that left one person injured.
Emanuel R. Tenner III, 22, of Natchez, Miss., has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and recklessly endangering another person, according to according to a news release issued by the department Sunday morning. Officers have recovered what they believe is the weapon used in the shooting, the release said.
Officers were conducting an investigation in the parking lot of a Canal Street business when they heard several gunshots coming from a nearby hotel around 8 p.m., according to the release. After responding, officers found one person who had been shot, the release said. That person was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital before being moved to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Brattleboro police did not have information about the victim's condition as of Sunday morning, the release said.
The release does not further describe the circumstances of the suspected shooting or whether Tenner knew the alleged victim. Police were not immediately reachable for additional comment Sunday morning.
Tenner is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 12:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing, and Brattleboro police have asked anyone with information to contact them. The department's tip line is (802) 251-8188.