Police say they're continuing to look for a Vermont man — who has warrants for his arrest out of that state and Massachusetts — after he allegedly fled a crash scene in Walpole Wednesday, triggering schools and businesses in the area to go into lockdown.
At about 10:30 a.m., a be-on-the-lookout alert was issued via Cheshire County Dispatch for a silver Mercedes with Vermont registration after its driver fled from a motor vehicle stop in Brattleboro, according to a news release from Walpole Police Chief Michael J. Paquette.
Westminster, Vt., resident Zachariah A. McAllister, 28, was reportedly behind the wheel, the release says.
About 20 minutes later, police spotted the vehicle heading north on Route 12 in Walpole at an estimated speed of more than 100 miles per hour, Paquette said in the release. The driver tried to turn right onto South Street, where the Mercedes collided with a Nissan Sentra, Paquette wrote.
The other vehicle's driver — who the release identifies only as a 72 year-old woman from Walpole — was taken to the hospital, according to Janet Clough, an administrator for the police department. Clough said she could not confirm the woman's condition and declined to release her name until police have more information.
Following the crash, McAllister allegedly fled the scene on foot.
Walpole primary and elementary schools, both on Bemis Lane, were placed on lockdown at about 11:20 a.m. as a precaution, according to a statement from the Fall Mountain Regional School District.
Superintendent Lori Landry "worked closely with the local law enforcement agencies, administration and local media to keep everyone informed of the situation as things progressed," the statement, emailed to The Sentinel at about 2 p.m., said.
Walpole Village School, a daycare and preschool on Westminster Street, was likewise put under lockdown, according to a Facebook post from the Walpole Police Department.
The lockdown advisory for businesses and schools was lifted at about 1 p.m., according to Paquette, because McAllister was then thought to be in Vermont.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Walpole Police Department at 445-2058 or walpolepd@walpolenh.us, or the Westminster barracks of Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police stress that tips should be credible.