PUTNEY, Vt. — Police are looking for information about a man who reportedly approached a teenager in town and offered her a ride.
On Wednesday just before 9 a.m., Vermont State Police received a report from a parent that a suspicious man had approached her 15-year-old daughter while she was waiting for the school bus, according to a news release from the department. The man repeatedly offered the girl a ride, and she refused several times before he drove off when the school bus arrived, the release says.
The man is described as white with a clean cut, “salt and pepper” beard and is estimated to be in his 50s, according to police. He was wearing a black T-shirt at the time of the incident, and his vehicle is a dark gray or black SUV with Vermont registration, the release says.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Trooper Nathan Jensen at Vermont State Police’s Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.