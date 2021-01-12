A Keene woman suffered a broken femur, fractured pelvis and a concussion when she was hit Sunday evening by a GMC pickup truck that left the scene, according to Keene police.
Lt. Jason Short said Tuesday afternoon that Bobbie-Jean Neely, 26, was struck at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday while crossing Winchester Street on the Ashuelot Rail Trail, near Foundry Street.
She was taken to Cheshire Medical Center and then by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon Sunday night for further medical attention, according to Short. Neely underwent surgery on her leg Monday, he said. When reached Tuesday morning, the hospital said Neely is not on the list of patients it is authorized to release information for.
The driver of the truck that struck Neely fled the scene, and Keene police were unable to identify any suspects Sunday despite an “extensive search” of the area, Short said.
However, he explained that a man came into the police department Monday morning to report that he had hit a pedestrian on Winchester Street Sunday evening, with all the details matching the incident in which Neely was injured. Short declined to provide more information about the man, a Keene resident, but said he is cooperating with police.
Short said he plans to apply for an arrest warrant this week, with a likely charge of violating RSA 264:25, which requires drivers who were involved in a crash that caused injuries to stop at the scene.