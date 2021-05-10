A Keene woman was charged with a felony Saturday after police allege she assaulted a guard at the Cheshire County jail early that morning.
Officers responded to Cheshire Medical Center shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, following a report from hospital staff that a woman was heavily intoxicated there, according to Keene police Sgt. Joel Chidester. The incident appeared to have stemmed from a dispute over masks, as the woman was not wearing one, Lt. Steven Tenney said Monday morning.
Police attempted to take the woman, Kristin Putnam, 35, into protective custody, at which point she assaulted two officers, Tenney said. She allegedly kicked Officers Gerald Palmer and Tyler Coppo, according to Tenney, though neither was injured in the incident.
Keene police charged Putnam with simple assault and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to Chidester.
Putnam then bit a guard at the Cheshire County jail in the stomach as she was being led into the facility after being dropped off there by KPD officers, Tenney said. He added that the guard, whose name was not in the police report, did seek medical attention following the altercation.
Putnam was charged with another count of simple assault — a felony because it was against a jail staff member.
She was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court, according to Chidester.
Correction: Kristin Putnam was charged with a felony after Keene police allege she assaulted a Cheshire County jail guard. The felony classification was previously incorrect.