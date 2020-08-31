A Keene woman was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing jewelry from a home, her second arrest in as many days after she allegedly stole a car from Fairfield Kia in Keene earlier in the week.
Chris Verville, 40, was charged with burglary and contempt and is accused of stealing several rings from an unlocked residence at 124 Howard St., according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal.
Verville was arrested at her home on Citizens Way at 5 p.m. Friday shortly after the theft happened, Derendal said.
The contempt charge, a misdemeanor, is related to Verville’s arrest on Thursday for having allegedly stolen a 2020 Kia Sorento from Fairfield Kia several days earlier, according to Derendal. Stealing jewelry would violate the terms of a personal recognizance bail that she received Thursday after being charged in the vehicle theft, he said.
Derendal said Keene police responded on Tuesday morning to a report of “someone rummaging through cars” at Fairfield Kia the night before. After reviewing video footage, officers determined Verville stole the Kia from the dealership after finding keys left inside the car, the sergeant said.
Police found the vehicle an hour later on Citizens Way and returned it to Fairfield, according to Derendal.
Verville was arrested Thursday after turning herself in to police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class A felony, as well as unauthorized use, Derendal said.
She was again released Friday on personal recognizance bail, he said. No court date had been set for either arrest.